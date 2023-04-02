Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira: When do they play and who broadcasts date 1 of Group F of the Copa Libertadores 2023?

There is nothing left for the premiere of the Cacique in the continental contest, where they will face the Colombian cast as a visitor.

Colo Colo begins to leave behind his good victory against Huachipato as his debut in the 2023 Copa Libertadores is just around the corner, where he will face Deportivo Pereira at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium in Colombia.

Schedule: When does Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira play for date 1 of Group F of the Copa Libertadores 2023?

Colo Colo will face Deportivo Pereira this coming Wednesday, April 5 starting at 10:00 p.m. at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium in Colombia.

Television: Where to watch the match between Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira live on TV?

The match between Deportivo Pereira and Colo Colo will be broadcast by Chilevisión and Fox Sports 1, on the following channels depending on your cable operator:

Online: Who broadcasts live streaming the match between Deportivo Pereira and Colo Colo?

If you want to know where to watch the Deportivo Pereira and Colo Colo match live through a link, you can do it through Star+ and Pluto TV.

How do both teams get to this match?

The cast led by Gustavo Quinteros makes its debut in the continental competition after a revitalizing victory against Huachipato as a visitor, which left it in seventh place in the standings with 14 units and four from the leader Universidad Católica.

For its part, the coffee team does the same after five games without victory (three draws and two losses) and is located in twelfth position in the local tournament with only 12 points.