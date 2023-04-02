Chelsea and Leicester crises cut off the heads of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers

Things are not going well in Chelsea and neither in Leicester, teams that until not long ago were protagonists of the Premier League. The crisis in both squads already brought consequences in a day in which the guillotine was sharp and cut the chamba of Graham Potter with the London team, while Brendan Rodgers was sacked at Leciester.

So much Chelsea and Leicester lost their respective matches on matchday 29 in the Premier Leaguewhich aggravated the crisis in both teams, who decided to end the relationship with their respective coaches.

Graham Potter did not branch out with Chelsea in the Premier League / Getty Images

Graham Potter, out of Chelsea

The Blues lost to Aston Villa 2-0 and after the defeat it became known a statement to confirm the departure of the strategist, who becomes the second casualty of the current Chelsea administration. It should be remembered that after the expulsion of Roman Abramovich, the previous owner, the club was left in the hands of Todd Boehly, an American shareholder of the Dodgers and the Lakers.

One of the first controversial actions of this administration was the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, something that many fans still claim. The place of the German helmsman, fired in September 2022, came Graham Potter, with whom the Blues have won just seven games in the Premier League.

Under Potter, Chelsea also registered seven draws and eight defeats, as well as a major crisis in the production of goals, to which has survived in the Champions League, tournament in which he settled in the Quarterfinals and will play in this instance against Real Madrid. Bruno Saltor was named as interim manager.

Graham Potter is the second coach dismissed in the new Chelsea / Getty Images

In this way, in his first year at the helm of Chelsea, Todd Boehly’s administration is on its third coachafter an investment close to 600 million dollars.

Leicester in the relegation zone

Perhaps the situation of Leicester is more delicate, which chose to be patient with Brendan Rodgers, however, nine days before the end of the tournament, the team is in the relegation zone after the defeat against Crystal Palace.

Rodgers only managed seven victories in the season, the last one against Tottenham (which by the way also ran to his DT), on matchday 23, and since then he has added six consecutive games without a win.

Brendan Rodgers leaves Leicester in the relegation zone / Getty Images

The relegation situation in the Premier League is on fire, as Leicester (25 points) and Everton (26 points) are close to the safety zone. Above them are Leeds, with 26 units, as well as Bournemounth, Nottingham y West Ham empatados con 27. In this way, we have seven teams directly involved in the burning of relegation if we include Southampton, last in the general table with 23 units.a

