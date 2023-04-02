Nagelsmann favorite for vacant Chelsea posts

Julian Nagelsmann had to pack his bags at FC Bayern a week ago. Graham Potter suffered the same fate at Chelsea this Sunday evening. This could open up a very interesting opportunity for the German coach in the Premier League.

According to information from our French partner editorial team Foot Market Nagelsmann is now the favorite on the still warm trainer chair with the Blues. Christopher Vivell in particular, technical director at the London club, is pushing for a solution with Nagelsmann as head coach. Both know each other from their time together at RB Leipzig.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has already given Nagelsmann his thumb. Negotiations about an engagement of the 35-year-old are already underway. Whether Nagelsmann is ready to take over immediately or will only be available in the summer is still open.