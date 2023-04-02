Ligue 1: PSG lose to Lyon at home and remain under threat from their pursuers

As against Rennes on the last day, Paris lost against OL (0-1) on Sunday and missed the opportunity to take a nine-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Another defeat for PSG. Beaten at home by Olympique Lyonnais (1-0), Sunday April 2, at the end of the 29th day of Ligue 1, the men of Christophe Galtier conceded their eighth loss in 2023 in all competitions. The only goal of the match was scored by Lyonnais Bradley Barcola (56th). With this result, the Parisians see Lens return to six units at the top of the championship.

Not always concerned defensively – a habit taken since the elimination of the Champions League against Bayern Munich -, the Parisians suffered attacks from the Rhone. Gianluigi Donnarumma even conceded a penalty, sent to the post by Alexandre Lacazette (39th). The players of the capital could have benefited from the same type of stopped phase after a hand of Dejan Lovren not whistled (45th). But then they never revolted. Thanks to this victory, the Lyonnais are ninth. What to reassure before their semi-final of the Coupe de France, Wednesday, in Nantes.