Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Neymar, Kvartskhelia, Gvardiol and more

These are the latest rumors from the transfer market on March 15. From the criticism towards Neymar, to the failure of the signing of ”Kvara” by Juventus, through the City’s continued interest in Josko Gvardiol.
“Agreement with Lukaku? He will return to Chelsea on direct loan, it’s part of the deal and then we’ll see. He is not in a good condition and we are still waiting to see the real Romelu as we saw him in previous years”, said the CEO of Inter.
Josko Gvardiol remains one of Man City’s top targets for the summer window: Pep Guardiola and the management also appreciate him highly.
Chelsea and Liverpool are also in the running, nothing is decided and there is no release clause for this summer.
As pointed The Sun ,Arsenal will offer Xhaka a contract extension until 2025. He is living a second youth at the Emirates and is being one of the main architects of the great moment that Arsenal is going through.
According to the portal AllmarketJuventus could have signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Calcio sensation, in 2021.
At that time, the Georgian player was still a member of Rubin Kazan and had a clause of 20 million euros. The Bianconeri were willing to pay for it and Paratici had closed the transfer, but then he changed the board. A year later he was signed by Napoli.
Tim Steidten is now ready to leave Bayer Leverkusen: time to part ways after almost 4 years at the club, he was involved in the transfers of Piero Hincapié, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba and more…
The information coming from Sky Germany He says that Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG are in various conversations to try to convince the Napoli striker and current top scorer for the Scudetto. The starting price of him would be 100 million euros.
”I can see myself for 10, 12, 15 years at Arsenal, that’s the goal, to stay at the top for that time. Hopefully I never have to go and become a true sort of hero and legend in this football club.”
“If Neymar stays, he can become a man who goes to the bench, due to his physical condition and his repeated injuries, you cannot build a sports project with him. Imagine he comes back and he’s still good for two months, you can’t build your team around him because you know he’s leaving you in March. As long as he is there you will not be able to progress. You have to tell the truth, not many people love him. There is no contract this good anywhere else. After all, he has a contract, he’s going to want to fulfill it.”
”The ideal coach for PSG would be Pep Guardiola. He would have taken Kylian Mbappé, put him alone to play up front and then put players around him to build a team around the Frenchman. Guardiola would kick out all those who don’t contribute, don’t run and we would have a great team,” said Luis Fernández, a commentator on BeinSports and ex-referee
”I don’t know if Zinedine wants to be a coach. Between us, I think he has that left to do, but hey. It is completely legitimate for Deschamps to continue. It is a team that works well, in which the players are happy. Win. It goes to the end. There is no reason to change Didier. Except if he wants to leave. Didier had all the legitimacy to continue.”
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked