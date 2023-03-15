PSG: Verratti class with Bitshiabu

With Marco Verratti (30 years old, 7 Champions League games this season), central defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu (17 years old, 1 Champions League appearance this season) found himself at the heart of the debates following the first goal conceded by Paris Saint- Germain against Bayern Munich (0-2) in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Initially questioned by his trainer Christophe Galtier, who then qualified his remarks, the young talent was able to count on significant support, that of the other great protagonist of this action.

While several observers have criticized Galtier for having sought to clear Verratti by blaming the titi, the Italian took the time to chat with his young teammate, the newspaper Le Parisien reported on Wednesday. During this discussion, the midfielder would have reassured Bitshiabu and assumed full responsibility for the goal conceded, which did his partner a lot of good.

A classy attitude, but which will not necessarily be enough to save the day for the Transalpine, in the crosshairs of the supporters who are demanding his departure…