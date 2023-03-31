Colo Colo vs. Huachipato: Watch LIVE and ONLINE the match pending date 4 of the 2023 National Championship

© Colo Colo. Colo Colo seeks to heal wounds and climb the table at the expense of Huachipato.

El Popular catches up and will go to Talcahuano to play the pending match on date 4 against the Acereros. The albos go with the obligation to add three to not continue to lose ground in the table and thus get fully into the fight for the top positions.

Colo Colo returns to action after a long wait and will seek to put his losing streak behind him by facing Huachipato at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano, where he will catch up and play the pending date 4 of the 2023 National Championship.

Schedule: When does Huachipato vs Colo Colo play for date 4 of the 2023 National Championship?

Colo Colo will face off against Huachipato this coming Saturday, April 1, starting at 12:00 p.m. at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano.

Television: Where to watch the match between Huachipato vs Colo Colo live on TV?

The match between Huachipato and Colo Colo will be broadcast on TNT Sports HD and TNT Sports 2, on the following channels depending on your cable operator:

TNT Sports HD

VTR: 855 (HD)

DTV: 1631 (HD

ENTEL: 243 (HD)

CLEAR: 490 (HD)

GTD/TELSUR: 845 (HD)

MOVISTAR: 896 (HD)

ZAPPING: 99 (HD)

TNT Sports 2

VTR: 165 (SD)

DTV: 631 (SD

ENTEL: 242 (SD)

CLEAR: 190 (SD)

GTD/TELSUR: 71 (SD)

MOVISTAR: 486 (SD)

YOU SEE: 504 (SD

ZAPPING: 104 (SD)

Online: Who broadcasts the match between Huachipato and Colo Colo live by streaming?

If you want to know where to watch the Huachipato and Colo Colo game live through a link, you can do it through Estadio TNT Sports y TNT Sports GO. In addition, you can follow it according to your cable operator if you have contracted TNT Sports: DirecTV GO y Movistar Play.

How do both teams arrive?

El Cacique arrives injured at this match and will seek to get rid of the bullets from the loss against Cobresal at the El Cobre Stadium, which left him in eighth position with just 11 points and seven behind the leader.

For their part, the Steelworkers have had a dream start to the season and come to this commitment after two consecutive victories that left them as the sole leaders of the tournament with 18 points, and with two games less than their escorts.

The casualties of Colo Colo to face Huachipato

Gustavo Quinteros suffered several headaches in the run-up to this match, since he will not be able to count on Vincent Pizarro who suffers with a flu state, Erick Wiemberg that he has not recovered from his physical ailments, nor with Dario Lezcano y Carlos Palacios who trained differently all week.

The formation that Colo Colo prepares to face Huachipato

Given the series of casualties, the formation that the DT has worked with is Brian Cortes in goal; Maximilian Falcon, matias de los santos y Ramiro Gonzalez in defence; jeson rojas, Cesar Fuentes, Stephen Pavez, Augustine Bouzat y Leonardo Gil in midfield; Marcos Bolados y Damian Pizarro in front.