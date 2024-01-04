Congressmen warn that the Cuban regime is an active threat

WASHINGTON.- In a statement issued this Wednesday, Republican congressmen have issued a strong warning to the president’s government Joe Biden highlighting that “the Cuban regime continues to be an active threat.”

In the letter, the congressmen highlight the pressing need to thoroughly investigate the case of Victor Manuel Rocha an undercover Cuban agent and former US ambassador to Bolivia, who after leaving the State Department, became an advisor to the Southern Command, covering an area that includes Cuba.

Likewise, the letter emphasizes the need to identify possible collaborators or facilitators, eliminate contributions in diplomatic databases and evaluate the impact on US interests, insisting on transparency throughout the evaluation process.

The congressmen emphasize that Rocha’s arrest, charges and possible conviction should serve as a reminder that the Cuban regime remains an active threat to American interests, both at home and abroad. Addressed to the head of diplomacy, Antony Blinken, the letter hopes that this historic betrayal will be considered and current efforts to strengthen ties with the Havana regime will be put to an end.

The report, dated at the end of December, has the signature of the leaders of the Foreign Relations Committee and the Homeland Security Committee of the House of Representatives, Michael McCaul y Mark Greenrespectively, as well as Mario Diaz-Balartheading the subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs.

The letter includes a quote from Phillip Lindermana colleague of Rocha, who highlights the possible human cost of the betrayal of the undercover agent, who “probably betrayed numerous anti-Castro Cubans, particularly democratic and human rights activists who put their trust in American hands.”

Source: With information from AFP