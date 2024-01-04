Alarm in Peru due to increase in femicides

LIMA.- The worrying trend of femicides in Peru was accentuated in 2023, with a record of 165 cases, which represents an increase of 18 compared to the previous year, when 147 cases were reported.

The Vice Minister of Women, Silvia Loli, denounced this Wednesday that this increase is attributed to the tolerance and impunity of the judicial system against sexual offenders.

“Unfortunately, in our country the wrong idea persists that men are the bosses, and femicides occur when women do not agree to comply with the will of men,” added the vice minister in statements to television channel N.

A particularly heartbreaking fact is that most of the victims were brutally dismembered by people with whom they had close relationships.

Last March, Peru witnessed an emblematic case, when a young man identified as Sergio Tarache, currently detained in Colombia while his extradition is being resolved, poured gasoline on his ex-partner and set him on fire after a heated public discussion in the central Plaza 2 of May in Lima.

It should be noted that in 2021, Peru recorded 141 femicides, and in 2020, the figure was 137. This escalation in gender violence highlights the urgent need to address the deep roots of the problem and strengthen preventive and justice measures to protect to women in Peru.

