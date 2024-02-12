Mexico receives 4.5 million doses of Abdala, despite the population’s rejection

MEXICO CITY.- The Mexican government ignored the rejection of the health community and the population in general and purchased more doses of Addala, the Cuban regime’s vaccine against COVID-19. The new batch arrived in the Aztec country, after more than seven million were received in previous days.

According to the Mexican web portal, The universe this is the second batch of Abdala that the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador purchases from the Cuban dictatorship in 2024. From January 26 until now, 7,381,800 vaccines have arrived in Mexico.

According to the Mexican Ministry of Health, the country, since October, has faced a lawsuit for the purchase and application of the Cuban product. Therefore, he defended that its application in the population is “safe, effective, of quality and is authorized by COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks) for emergency use and will be used to reinforce the National Winter Vaccination Campaign 2023- 2024”.

At the end of 2023, a group of parliamentarians sued the Ministry of Health for alleged irregular handling, application or custody of federal public resources assigned to vaccination, as well as for the application of expired vaccines.

Also, employees of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the state of Morelos denounced that the authorities force them to apply expired doses of the Cuban Abdala vaccine. The workers, who asked not to reveal their names, told El Universal that the guidance is to discreetly apply expired vaccines in the 24 IMSS units in Morelos, as well as in the health centers of that state.

The web portal The universalcompiled the workers’ complaints and reported that the order given to health personnel is to “discreetly” apply expired vaccines in the 24 IMSS units in Morelos.

At the end of December 2022, it emerged that the influx of people to the vaccination centers enabled by the Ministry of Health of Mexico City to receive doses of Abdala was poor. This, despite the fact that that country was experiencing a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections at that time, reports the web portal Cuban Diary

During the month of August, the president of Mexico applauded the use of the Abdala vaccine, describing the population’s refusal to use the dose as “ignorance.”

The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador insists on being an ally of the dictatorship of Cuba. Through his usual morning press conference, he assured that Mexico will extend all possible aid to the Díaz-Canel regime, including the supply of oil.

“In everything we can help the people of Cuba, we are going to do it, so that there is no doubt left in their minds, including oil, because they are a people that is suffering from an inhuman, unjust blockade, and we cannot turn our backs on the people.” of Cuba, and we do not ask permission from any foreign government because we are a sovereign and free people,” said López Obrador.

Source: WRITING