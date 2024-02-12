A total of 29 injured after two boats collide in Miami

A total of 29 people were injured and 13 of them were hospitalized this Sunday afternoon after an accident between two boats near Fisherman’s Channel.

The extent of the injuries of those hospitalized is still unclear. However, the authorities reported that There were no fatalities, although one of the injured had to be transported by helicopter. al hospital Jackson Memorial.

Horacio Rodríguez, division chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Department, said in statements collected by the local press that there was a collision between two boats, one of them a tourist boat leaving Bayside and the other a private boat.

Twenty units from the City of Miami Fire Department, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Coast Guard (USCG) responded to the scene of the accident, which occurred several miles away from PortMiami shortly after 3:15 pm (local time).

At the moment no images have emerged nor have any further details of the accident been released.

It is not known how many passengers were on board in each boat nor the causes of the collision. The investigation is ongoing.