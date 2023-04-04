Consult the advice of the Chinese horoscope for Tuesday, April 4 and let nothing take you by surprise

Having doubts when making important decisions or choosing which path to take is very normal, especially when several options are presented. To feel less overwhelmed, check out the advice of the Chinese horoscope for this Tuesday April 4th.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

He Chinese horoscope He mentions that sometimes you have to go out looking for love and not wait for it to arrive alone. Eastern astrology recommends that you establish priorities at work.

In love, the rat is very romantic.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

The Chinese reading says that you cannot hold your partner responsible for the bad things that happen to you, blaming is not good. He Chinese horoscope advises you to save your best proposals to present them later in the workplace.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Discard the memories of an old love, if they do not bring anything positive to your life. Energies may be low, but don’t lose sight of the good you’ve accomplished.

In love, the tiger is very intense.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Do not fantasize so much, you have the necessary experience to lower your feet to the ground and see if it is true love or not. If you don’t try hard enough, you won’t get picked for better assignments at work.

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

You can explore your memories of that loved one, but do not seek to know anything about her at this time. Do not doubt so much about the proposal that will come.

In love, the dragon is very honest.

Snake (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Arguments are not a competition, if in the couple neither knows how to give in to that, they will end badly. Always keep your principles in mind, it is not good to put them aside to ascend.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Asking for forgiveness and having a positive look at love will make you and your partner happier. Seek to achieve bigger objectives so that your superiors value what you do more.

In love, the horse is very passionate.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Honest love is what you have to value the most, that person will bring out the best in you at all times. He organizes your work and personal day to pay attention to everything that requires it.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

You do not receive what you give, so you will have to focus your attention on what you want for your future and how to get it. I asked for the time you need, many times it is better to postpone deliveries to comply with what is requested.

In love, the monkey is impatient.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

To make decisions in love you need peace, you will not gain anything with anxiety and nervousness. Excuses are not going to get you anywhere, you are going to have to take care of your mistakes.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Think about who you harm with your hidden relationship, and what things you would not like them to do to you. Take care of your ways and the things you talk about in the workplace.

In love, the dog is very affectionate.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

For that love to have an important place in your life, you have to give it to them with positive thoughts for the future. Sometimes you have to communicate bad news, do it with great respect to avoid tension.