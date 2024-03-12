Controversy continues in Florida, DeSantis advisor nominated to head Disney district

MIAMI .- The governor of florida, Ron DeSantis, suggested that one of his top campaign advisors take the job of district manager in Walt Disney World, in the middle of the tense atmosphere that still persists between Tallahassee and the former board of that entertainment company.

Stephanie Kopelousos would replace Glen Gilzean, who had been district administrator for less than a year before being tapped by DeSantis for the vacant Orange County elections supervisor position.

“Ideal candidate for Disney”

DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin said Kopelousos is the “ideal candidate” to lead the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

According to Griffin, her “extensive experience” in state and local government makes her “well-suited” for this role.

Controversy

DeSantis has been in conflict with Disney for more than a year, resulting in the state takeover of Disney World’s governing board and three lawsuits.

The Legislature approved a law last year that gave DeSantis the power to appoint members of the government boardreplacing Disney’s chosen officials with DeSantis allies.

Kopelousos’ previous experience in government, including her role as senior advisor and director of Legislative Affairs to Governor DeSantis, positions her as the “right person” for the new position, Griffin said.

Previously, Kopelousos was secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation during the term of former Governor Jeb Bush.

However, some Democratic lawmakers, such as Rep. Anna Eskamani, have criticized DeSantis’ election, arguing it should have been a more competitive process.

Disney World spokespeople have not commented on Kopelousos, who could take the job with a salary of $400,000.

The final decision on the appointment of the nominated director rests with the district board, which was chosen by DeSantis. This body will meet on March 27.