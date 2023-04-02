Beating, tension and robbery in La Plata: motorcycles brutally assaulted a freighter

a city worker lived a moment of extreme tension when a group of motochorros assaulted him in a way brutal while he was leaving for work in the early hours of the morning in the 44 y 151. The victim resisted the robbery, the delinquents beat him savagely to take away his belongings and ended up with several cuts on his body.

There were six motorcycles that around 6:30 a.m. intercepted the 52-year-old man who was leaving his house to carry out his work as a moving freight forwarder. Armed and with death threats, they asked the victim to get out of his vehicle and give them everything; however, this one refused.

Facing refusal thieves they ground him with fist blows and even with the butt of a pistolwhich caused different blows to various parts of the torso and head.

after the beating, the freighter was lying on the ground without being able to react, which was taken advantage of by the criminals who emptied his pockets and took both his cell phone and the wallet that contained money and personal documents. In addition, they took the truck key and got in to flee through the streets of the neighborhood without leaving a trace.

As soon as he was able to get help from the neighbors, the victim was transferred to the San Martín hospital, where they found that he had significant cuts on his face, hands and neck, where he had a deep wound, and he had to receive stitches without running the risk of life.