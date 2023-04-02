They seek to strengthen assistance to producers affected by the drought

The Ministry of Production, Science and Technology, through the Agro-Food Secretariat, continues to take steps to strengthen assistance to producers affected by the drought.

By the end of March, 10,000 affidavits of damages filed by producers are about to be reached and that number is expected to continue to increase. These declarations represent around 5,000,000 productive hectares affected, being approximately 40% of the provincial total. In order for all affected producers to be able to submit and manage the certificates -and thereby access the benefits of the provincial and national emergency law- the date to submit the affidavits to access the certificates has been extended until April 14. benefits of the agricultural emergency.

Due to the high presentation of affidavits of damages to obtain emergency or disaster certificates and with the objective that all producers affected by drought receive the national benefits of the agricultural emergency, the Ministry advanced in actions together with the Federal Administration of Public Income (AFIP).

Regarding this action, the Secretary of Agro-Food, María Eugenia Carrizo, explained that “the AFIP was requested to accept the presentations of the sworn declaration forms of agricultural emergency damages as a sufficient instrument to initiate the efforts to obtain the tax benefits that it provides national regulations. This unprecedented management of collaboration and articulation has already been applied for several days with said body, and its objective is that all producers who presented sworn declarations of damages in the province can receive tax benefits without the need to immediately count the emergency or disaster certificates; however, to the extent that they have the certificates, they must present them to AFIP to complete the process.”

REGISTRATION TO THE AGRICULTURAL EMERGENCY

The affidavits are presented in digital form reporting the damages, through the Santa Fe System for the Management of Agricultural Emergency Situations (Sisagea), which can be accessed from the Province’s website (www.santafe.gov.ar), Entering the Agricultural Emergency section that appears on the cover.

At the time of submitting the application, producers must state that their properties or farms are affected by the drought, attaching the contract as appropriate, and be registered in the Single Registry of Primary Productions (RUPP) in the district presented.