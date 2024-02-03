Lawyers celebrate their international day this February 3

MIAMI.- On February 3, International Day of the Lawyer . According to the RAE, a lawyer is a graduate or doctor of law “who professionally exercises the direction and defense of the parties in all types of processes or legal advice and counsel.”

Lawyers work in different branches of law in accordance with the legislation in force in each country. In this way, Administrative law: regulates the functioning of the State as an administrative power between the different administrative bodies; constitutional law refers to the laws that make up a State; and criminal law encompasses criminal norms on punishable conduct.

For its part, labor law governs the relationships between employers and their employees; and the procedural is related to the organization and powers of the courts of justice.

It is considered that it was in Rome, Italy, where the legal profession was first developed in a systematic and socially organized way. The word lawyer is derived from the Latin word “advocatus”, whose meaning is called. It was the expression used to refer to people knowledgeable about the laws.

Likewise, in Greece lawyers were referred to as “orators” or “voceris.” This is explained because the job involved the use of voices and words.

Lawyers in Florida

According to a study by the firm lawyers Anidjar & Levine, in 2023, Florida It has 3 of the 10 cities that most search for lawyers in the United States: Miami, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

For this study, the 150 most populated cities in the US were analyzed, according to the number of times each city searches on Google for terms that are linked to lawyers.

Source: International Day Portal / Advocacy Portal