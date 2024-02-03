Yasiel Puig hits an impressive home run in Venezuela’s first victory in the Caribbean Series

The Tiburones de la Guaira soon demonstrated their credentials as one of the favorites to win the Caribbean Series, by defeating the Tigres del Licey 3-1 on Thursday, in the main duel of the opening day.

The Cuban guy Yasiel Puig He hit a hit that sent the ball over the fence of LoanDepot Park, the first Major League stadium to host this tournament that brings together the champion teams of the winter leagues of the Caribbean and Mexico.

Dominican Republic, current champion, stumbled upon an accurate Miguel Romero. The Cuban also allowed only one run in five and a third innings to give the Venezuelan team the victory.

The defeated was Raul Valdez, after allowing one score in four and a third innings at the home of the Miami Marlins. Two hits for the Sharks (Amarista in the third inning and Flores in the sixth) they put them ahead, according to Los Angeles Times.

And fly veteran’s sacrifice Robinson Cannon drove in the Tigers’ only run. But in the eighth inning, Puig arrived to knock it out of the park and ensure the victory of the Sharks.

“It was an honor to win the Championship in Venezuela with the Sharks after 37 years, but now the goal is to win the Caribbean Series, because Venezuela has not won it for 15 years,” Puig shared, according to the aforementioned media.

After a brilliant performance in the Venezuelan Leagueseveral MLB teams would once again have the hiring of the Cuban outfielder in their sights, according to sources told the journalist. Francys Romero.

“Puig’s status has changed in recent months and The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the organizations that has monitored him“Romero assured on his networks.

Puig’s character, which led him to lose his temper very easily, and his involvement in an illegal betting case, seemed to have buried what was at one time one of the most promising careers in the Major Leagues.

During the second game of the final of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), Puig and pitcher Yunesky Maya fought against each other.

The event occurred in the middle of a massive fight between the players of the Tiburones de La Guaira and the Cardenales de Lara.

The pitcher from Pinar del Río threw a punch at the Cienfuegos outfielder, who tried to respond, but both were immediately separated by their teammates.