A 24-year-old boy is accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old teenager in Miami

A 24-year-old young woman of Hispanic origin was accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old teenager in Miami, which is why she was arrested and appeared in court this Friday.

Identified as Cailin Pauline Martinez, the young woman was accused of illegal sexual activity with a minor under 16 years of age. Martínez, who appeared handcuffed before the judge Mindy S. Glazerrequested a lawyer.

Reports from May 2024 indicated Martínez as alleged guilty of the crime of child abuse. According to America TeVethe minor’s mother – identified as H. Hadary – informed the authorities that Martínez was involved in a sexual relationship with her son.

Apparently, the minor admitted to his mother that he had an active sexual relationship with the young woman of Hispanic origin.

At the end of January, a young man was arrested in Miami after being accused of raping a six-year-old girl hundreds of times nine years ago, when he was a 14-year-old teenager.

The suspect’s name is Jeremiah Alvarez and he is 23 years old. The victim, whose only current age (16) was revealed, reported him last October, after which an investigation began that culminated in Álvarez’s arrest.

Days before, a young Hispanic man identified as Cristian Manuel Carvajal was arrested in Miami for prostitute a minor who had been reported missing since 2019.

The 27-year-old man faces four charges, including human trafficking, prostitution, contributing to a crime involving a minor, and interference with the custody of a minor.

At the end of January, a 57-year-old Cuban identified as Andres Perez He was arrested in Miami, accused of sexually abusing his wife’s granddaughter since the girl was seven years old.

The victim, now 13, told police the abuse began when she was seven, and that the man would touch her, force her to touch him and show her pornography.