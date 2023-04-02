Alito continues in a destroyer plan, he goes for opponents within the PRI

The suicide of the ex-rector of the University of Guadalajara Raúl Padilla López, head of the political group of the institution for 34 years, described by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as cacique and conservative, and promoter of the International Book Fair of Guadalajara. He was an ally of the current governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, although in recent times they have staged a harsh estrangement. He rest in peace.

In the national PRI they pretend that everything is going well, but they tell me that the reality is different. It turns out that inside the tricolor things have turned ant-colored, since they have not been able to raise Alejandra del Moral, candidate of the Alianza Va por México to the Mexican government, a bastion that for more than eight decades has been sacred to the PRI , headquarters of the mythical Atlacomulco group, cradle of presidential candidates such as Alfredo del Mazo González, Carlos Hank González, and presidents such as Adolfo López Mateos or Enrique Peña Nieto.

For more than a few old-fashioned militants, Alfredo del Mazo Maza and those who endorsed Del Moral’s candidacy are paying dearly for their imposition, because in the PRI’s orthodox ways they saw Ana Lilia Herrera as a natural successor, who “had it” for his experience and his path in the fields of hard politics. With Alejandra things are not going very well, since the teacher Delfina Gómez, candidate of the Juntos Hacemos Historia coalition, has a double-digit advantage in front of that blunderbuss made up of Morena and her hindrances, although the tricolors say so. contrary.

The red lights come on in Insurgentes Norte, where they know that they only have two months to catch up with the Texcocan, President López Obrador’s favorite, or they will have to say goodbye to the Mexican entity and perhaps to its survival as a party.

As if that were not enough, they are not satisfied with having removed the coordination of the PRI legislators in the Senate from Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, they tell me that in the PRI Alito and his people are preparing to exit through the back door, that is, the expulsion from the party of the hidalguense who was the head of the Interior from 2012 to 2018 and allies, who hinder the very personal project of Moreno Cárdenas, to continue with his presidential and partisan aspirations, such as ticking off candidates for the Senate, San Lázaro, state governments, mayors and legislatures in the nine states that will have elections in 2024. Let no one find it strange that later on both Osorio Chong, Ruiz Massieu or Eruviel Avila, among others, are in other political forces or swimming independently.

The tragedy that claimed the lives of 39 and injured 27 migrants in Ciudad Juárez exposed once again the deplorable conditions and abuses suffered by thousands of human beings who cross our country daily on their way to the United States. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador publicly instructed the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection and the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the case. As head of the SSPC, Rosa Icela Rodríguez appeared to report that three officials, five guards and one migrant were initially held guilty of the tragedy, but she did so accompanied by Sara Irene Herrerías, a prosecutor specializing in human rights from the FGR, and not by the head of the agency. The Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, was once again conspicuous by his absence, as has been the case since last December when he went to Baltimore to be treated for the cancer he is suffering from, and although he is now back at his home in Mexico where he has been visited by His three daughters, which usually does not happen, have not been seen publicly to attend the presidential order.

The issue is not minor and cannot be ignored due to the importance that the case of the Ciudad Juárez tragedy deserves, but above all because of the issues that the Prosecutor’s Office must resolve in matters of internal security in our country and its international collaboration commitments, particularly with the United States. Where is Gertz Manero, what is his physical and mental state, who dispatches in the FGR, who makes decisions in his absence? These are just some questions that must be resolved as soon as possible for the good of the Nation.

At the very beginning of the Easter holiday season, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation decided to completely close the circulation of the Mexico-Puebla highway in the Santa Martha-Chalco section from this Monday, April 3 until May. According to the information released by the federal agency, the former closure is due to resurfacing work on the asphalt strip, placement of signage, anti-reflective mesh, and separating barrier. It is not a joke, the decision to close this route of exit and access to Mexico City until May was made at the beginning of the greater week, surely so that users also experience their own automotive Way of the Cross.

With impunity, more than a hundred people from the Faculty of Arts and Design of the UNAM destroyed and vandalized properties in Ciudad Universitaria, among them the rectory tower on whose north façade the mural “El Derecho” was damaged with colored paint. to Culture” by David Alfaro Siqueiros. During the attack on the university facilities, the absence of the UNAM security force was notorious to contain the group of attackers, mostly hooded, who finally left the university campus without major consequences. We ask for humanity!, reads one of the protesters’ pints and we agree on this, as we also ask for respect for the pictorial legacy of our university campus. No more no less.