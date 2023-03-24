Courts and activists favor Sami issues more than politicians

In recent years, three cases have been decided in the Supreme Court in Sweden and Norway, where the rights of the Sami were opposed by the state. In all cases, the judgments have been in favor of the Sami. Despite that, nothing happens.

The wind turbines on the Norwegian Fosen is the latest example. They are still spinning a year and a half after the ruling, which ruled that they were illegal.

Protesters apply pressure

But after the large demonstrations outside the Storting in Oslo, the politicians are now forced to take up the matter.

– It is difficult to explain why it is like this. It is probably due to the lack of knowledge about the Sami in the majority communities, says Norwegian-Sami lawyer Ande Somby in the program.

Talma Sami village has sued the state three times and won two of them. Samibyn has chosen law over politics so that you get clear answers when you go through the courts.

– The state wants to take everyone here in the north into account, and then you don’t give the Sami any rights, says chairman Aslak Allas.

“More activism in the future”

Marita Stinnerbom (C), Sami politician in Vilhelmina, believes that we will see more activists in the future, also in Sweden.

– A little activism is probably needed to make it visible that the states are committing crimes against humanity, she says in the program.

During the demonstrations in Oslo, the demonstrators were also supported by Swedish Greta Thunberg.

– I think Greta Thunberg spoke with the Swedish voice of the future and that Sweden has quite a lot of civilizational power and potential. I expect it to spread now, says lawyer Ande Somby.

See “15 minutes from Sápmi” on Saturday in SVT2 at 16.05 or on SVT Play.