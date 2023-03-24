FBI rescues several hostages in Houston

Houston.– One person was killed and several hostages were rescued during a multi-day operation involving federal and local law enforcement officers in north Houston, the FBI said in a statement Thursday.

All the hostages had been “safely rescued” yesterday morning, the FBI said. The agency said one person had died after “an officer-involved shooting” and that none of its employees were injured.

The agency said it would “conduct a thorough, factual and objective investigation of the facts.”

The FBI said it was assisting the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. It was unclear Thursday morning what the nature of the hostage situation was. A call to the sheriff’s office was not immediately returned.