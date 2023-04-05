Covid: the positivity rate continues to increase “but less markedly”

According to last week’s data, the incidence rate is stabilizing and new hospitalizations are “decreasing in the majority of regions”.

During the week of March 27 to April 2, the Covid-19 positivity rate “continued to increase, but less markedly than the previous week”, written Public Health France (SPF) in its latest weekly review. 17.7% of tests were positive last week, compared to 16.6% the previous week.

The incidence rate is slightly increasing, going from 81 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 84. It is “stabilizing”, writes SPF.

“New hospitalizations down”

On the other hand, “new hospitalizations were down in the majority of regions”.

2,115 patients were thus newly hospitalized last week, compared to 2,450 the previous week. Admissions to critical care are also down, from 201 to 191. On the other hand, “acts at SOS Médecins remained on the increase (1,788 against 1,567, editor’s note) and the number of visits to the emergency room was stable”, specifies the organization. .

Overseas, the “incidence and hospitalization rates remain at a very low level”.

Even if the indicators remain at very low levels, “in the context of a still active circulation of SARS-CoV-2, it remains recommended to maintain adherence to the combined measures”, i.e. vaccination against Covid-19 and barrier gestures, “especially in the event of a positive test and/or symptoms, in order to protect vulnerable people.”