Covid vaccines do not increase risk of myocarditis, says Health

In an effort to combat false information circulating on social networks and messaging apps, the Ministry of Health and Anvisa stated, in notes published this Tuesday (28/3), that vaccines against Covid-19 do not increase risk of severe cases of myocarditis or death. According to the government, fake news undermine initiatives that try to increase vaccination coverage rates in the country.

“Make no mistake, this information is false. Vaccines are proven to be safe and highly effective in protecting against severe cases and deaths from Covid-19,” says the ministry.

All vaccines in use in Brazil were approved by Anvisa after the presentation of data that demonstrated the safety and efficacy of immunizers, showing that the benefits in combating the disease are much greater than the risk of a person developing adverse events.

The occurrence of these reactions is very rare, one case per 100,000 doses applied, most of them without seriousness, says the ministry.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle, usually caused by a viral infection, which can cause chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath and heart failure.

Studies show that the disease is related to multisystem inflammatory syndrome (SIM-P), a serious and rare condition, in which children and adolescents infected by the coronavirus develop inflammation that affects different organs of the body, including the heart.

In this sense, vaccination is important to reduce the risks of complications from Covid-19 and, consequently, severe cases of myocarditis, including SIM-P, which can lead to lifelong complications. “The greatest concern is not related to vaccination, but to cases in which children have severe forms of the disease”, assesses the ministry.

Anvisa confirms the rarity of the reaction

In July 2021, Anvisa issued a warning about the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination against Covid-19 with mRNA platform immunizers after becoming aware of the occurrence of cases of the diseases in other countries, although they had not been registered. in Brazil.

By the end of 2022, 154 cases of myocarditis were recorded after the application of vaccines in Brazil, among the 501,573,962 doses administered, according to data from the National Immunization Program (PNI). The incidence is 0.031 per 100,000 doses applied.

There are no records of deaths from myocarditis or pericarditis associated with Covid-19 vaccines. “It is important to highlight the benefit and protection of vaccines against Covid-19, since the rate of myocarditis associated with the disease itself is 30 cases per million for the general population”, says Anvisa, in a note.

Campaign against fake news

The government launched, last Saturday (25/3), the campaign Brazil against Fake. The initiative, with the theme Who spreads fake news spreads destruction, aims to combat disinformation disseminated on social networks and addresses the impact of misleading news on the population’s daily life.

