Creative texts at the push of a button: Techniques for recurring content / An online seminar from the news aktuell Academy

Many topics come up again and again in PR practice – for example because they have to be prepared for different channels. It’s not that easy to keep generating new text ideas for this. Sabine Krippl shows how creativity can be controlled and gives an insight into her bag of tricks.

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 09:30 – 11:00 a.m

Creativity techniques for always new and surprising formulations

Everyday life for communicators has become more demanding: Some topics are not only real long-running issues – different texts are also expected for internal communication, external communication and social media.

Anyone who writes such texts quickly goes in circles. And wonders how others manage to keep coming up with new and funny ideas. It’s surprisingly easy: The speaker shows which techniques can be used to generate many ideas in a short time.

You can expect fireworks of tips, not a PowerPoint battle. Participation is desired! And best of all: You can try out some techniques directly in the webinar. Be inspired by a lively and interactive session.

Program:

Mental Stretching: Bringing yourself into the creative modules

The photo trap: Spice up boring pictures

Multitool ABC-Darium: Get a new perspective

Proven lists of ideas: Prepare topics again and again

The webinar is aimed at professionals from PR and marketing communication who write regularly and have to rework topics again and again.

The speaker Sabine Krippl is the founder of textwende together with Ania Dornheim. For more than 20 years, both have been committed to making the texts of companies and organizations more understandable, more lively and more individual. The contents of their seminars are presented in a clear and humorous way, and the primary goal is practical use.

Key data for the online seminar Creative texts at the touch of a button: techniques for recurring content

Participation fee: EUR 105 plus VAT / EUR 124.95 including VAT.

Number of participants: at least 10

Cancellation: possible free of charge up to 7 days before the date of the event

