Cristina Saralegui celebrates her 76th birthday and denies rumors

MIAMI. – The journalist, presenter and writer Cristina Saralegui It’s his 76th birthday. And to celebrate, the iconic figure of Hispanic television decided to attend today -January 29- the Univision morning show, Wake up America.

Hand in hand with her husband, Marcos Vila, the Cuban host was received in the studio by the presenters of the program, who applauded and highlighted her career on the small screen.

“Gentlemen, the time has come. Here in Wake up America We are celebrating and we are going to stand up because we celebrate the life and legacy of a great woman. It is pride for our entire Hispanic community and the entire world,” said Karla Martínez.

“Award-winning journalist, presenter and writer who has revolutionized Spanish television with her frank style, with her original style. She made a difference by reporting on controversial and important topics for all Latinos,” added Alan Tacher.

“Without any pressure… Hi (hello). Hello, children,” were Cristina Saralegui’s first words when she stepped into the Univision studio, where she remembered that the last time she went to Wake up America She was accompanied by Guillermo del Toro.

Likewise, the Cuban – who was born on January 29, 1948 in Havana – brought up the fake news that has been generated by her absence on the small screen during the last 14 years.

“You haven’t seen me on television for a long time and I’m not the person to post on social media. The truth is that I’m very private, I don’t go out much. So, people are worried and are they telling me that we’re okay? “Even my cousin from Spain writes: ‘Are you okay, Mati? So, the hottest thing on television right now is Sofa Vergara’s soap opera,” said Saralegui, who – as an entertainment expert – brought out receptivity. that has had Griselda on Netflix. “I was lucky enough to be Sofa Vergara’s boss for a full year, doing a show we produced for Univision called Don’t you dare and the star of that program was Sofa Vergara,” he recalled.

“They have killed me four times”

“On the internet they have killed me four times. Last week they killed Julio Iglesias, Enrique, José Feliciano… yes, they kill us all. So, they start posting very, very, ugly, very unpleasant things, which “They are not true. So, I told my daughter Luz Mara Doria, your boss… (to come do this interview),” Cristina said.

For the driver of Cristina’s show -who was in the public arena for more than two decades- private life is very important. In this sense, he explained that since his retirement from television, privacy plays a very important role in his daily life.

“I have been retired for 14 years and quietly you look prettier; in my house without bothering anyone, without messing with anyone, but whatever,” she declared. “I’m having a great time (at home) that’s why I want to tell people not to worry anymore… they put in a cute filter – not old, I’m old – like a mummy, as if they had dug me up… so, that I was old, in a wheelchair, sick,” she added.

Regarding the rumors of her son’s alleged drug addiction, alcoholism, financial bankruptcy and state of health, Cristina Saralegui denied all these problems and assured that her son is recovered.

“Jon Marcos Vila, that child was so sick. He is so well, thank God… after so many years with a bipolar illness, that people don’t know what that is,” he declared.

“Look, I’m going to tell you the truth: I’m not an alcoholic, I’m not a drug addict, nor am I broke. Who can fit in with everything I’ve worked for in my life, that we – who were owners of three studios – television – are we going to be bankrupt? You are stupid,” he said.

Latin Oprah Day

The daughter of Francisco Ren Saralegui Álvarez and María Cristina de las Nieves Santamarina Díaz emigrated to Miami in 1960 before Fidel Castro came to power in Cuba.

In 1989, Cristina Saralegui debuted as host and executive producer of Cristina’s show, on Univision. Based on interviews with artists and celebrities, as well as social problems such as drugs, alcoholism and various topics such as science, religion, the program became a television hit and was on the air for 21 years.

This trajectory earned Saralegui the nickname of the Latin Oprah.

After her retirement from television, in 2014 the Cuban-American launched the autobiographical book Up and forth! My secrets to succeed in your career, your relationship and your life.