Tito Pajares, partner of Sofa Mazagatos, reopens the Gabana nightclub

Discover the legend reborn: In front of methe legendary nightclub proclaimed as one of the most exclusive internationally, reopens its doors in a new location. Get ready for a unique experience that redefines nightlife. With these words the owners of the famous Madrid establishment announce their return.

After closing in 2018 at its location on Velzquez Street, on the ground floor of the Wellington Hotel, the nightclub shelter again but in a new location in the city center. Is at number 39 María de Molina street, at the corner with Príncipe de Vergara. In the heart of the Salamanca neighborhood.

There, everything is ready to welcome back the best of Madrid’s cream of the crop. Immerse yourself in an exclusive club designed to live unforgettable experiences. In Gabana, the night comes to life with an atmosphere that fuses luxury, vibrant music and the unmistakable spirit of high society. Be part of something extraordinary, they invite you from their website.

Get ready for a new era of sophistication in the heart of Madrid. Gabana returns to leave his mark on the night scene, where each moment becomes a chapter of your own legend, they add.

The same owners

The premises will be run by the previous owners, the Pajares brothers, one of whom, Tito is the partner of former model Sofa Mazagatos, with whom he just had his second daughter.. They opened the original Gabana in 1996 as synonym of exclusivity at night in the capital and when they closed they already stated that it would not be definitive.

After closing, after an agreement with the owner of the premises, The Pajares brothers looked for a new location for the nightclub, and when they finally found it, the renovation works were considerably delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.. But since last week it is now possible to access the legendary nightclub where everyone from soccer players to actors and other well-known faces from both the national and international scene congregated.