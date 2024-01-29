Five drug trafficking series on Netflix for Griselda fans

MIAMI.- Since its premiere on January 25 in Netflix the Serie Griselda -produced and starring Sofa Vergara- has captured the attention of the Hispanic entertainment world.

The production dusts off the history of Griselda Blanco, one of the most dangerous Colombian drug trafficking leaders, who was known as The Cocaine Queen, The Black Widow or The Godmother, and made Miami the most violent city in the United States in the 70s and 80s.

And four days after its debut on Netflix, Griselda It is among the top positions of the most popular on the platform. In Venezuela, for example, it occupies first place.

NETFLIX-GRISELDA.jpg The miniseries Griseldastarring Sofa Vergara, takes the top spot on Netflix on January 29, 2024. Screenshot/Netflix

Given the popularity of the miniseries starring Sofa Vergara, DIARIO LAS AMRICAS shares five productions on Netflix that address drug trafficking as the central axis of the story.

Narcos

The true story of the powerful and violent Colombian cartels serves as the common thread in this highly realistic mafia drama series, starring Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook.

To the: 2017.

When I met Chapo

It is a three-episode docuseries in which Mexican actress Kate del Castillo tells the hidden story of her encounter with the most wanted drug trafficker in the world: Chapo Guzmán.

To the: 2017.

El Chapo

In three seasons, the drama series tells the true story of the rise, capture and escape of the famous Mexican drug trafficking leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

To the: 2018.

Chopped

The series shows Barcelona (Spain) in the 1980s. In the plot Helena (Adriana Ugarte) manages to conquer a dangerous heroin trafficker. As time goes by, she learns what it takes to move up in the organization.

To the: 2021.

Ozark

Told in four seasons, a financial advisor drags his family from Chicago to Missouri with the mission of laundering $500 million in five years to appease a drug lord.

To the: 2022.