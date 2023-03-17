‘Crooked’ cars that start with a letter will stop circulating in April

Juarez City.- The cars of foreign origin (crooked) whose series begins with a letter, will stop circulating as of April or will be confiscated by the authorities, at the end of the nationalization process decreed by the Federal Government, state authorities announced.

The Secretary of Public Security of the State (SSPE) intends to apply an operation to confiscate the units of this type that circulate throughout the state, as foreseen in other entities and for this reason it is requested that the units be stored, that they stop be used, commented a command of the corporation.

There will be no tolerance, there will be no extension or extension of the decree so that these cars can be legalized, that is why they are going to be withdrawn from the streets, he assured.

In Sinaloa, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya announced that all cars that did not enter the presidential registration decree, which ends on the last day of March, will be seized, since an extension has not been authorized.

In the state of Chihuahua, “chocolate” cars that did not enter the regularization process will be prevented from continuing to circulate, and those that are detected will be insured as of April 1, the SSPE commander said.