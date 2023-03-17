They warn that Inai would be “inoperative” due to lack of commissioners

The president of the Political Coordination Board (JCP) of the Chamber of Senators, Ricardo Monreal Ávila, called on the Senate to “act responsibly” to agree on the appointment of two new commissioners of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (Inai), after the presidential objection to those who had already been appointed on March 1, and thus prevent the autonomous entity from ceasing to function.

“If we do not reach an agreement by March 31 (at the latest), the Inai, its resolutions will not have legal support. In other words, they will not have legal validity because each time or each action and each resolution require at least five; the legal quorum. I want to say it very clearly: yes, there is that possibility that the Inai will be left without functions and without legal force so that its determinations are fulfilled. That is the size of the problem, ”he warned.

Hence his call to all senators to responsibility, said the coordinator of the Morena parliamentary group, “because we are at risk of paralyzing an institution as important as INAI.”

He explained that he will convene a meeting of the JCP, which integrates with his counterparts from the PAN, PRI, MC, PVEM, PT, PES and PRD, next week with the purpose of accelerating the negotiation for the search for the required consensus.

The two new INAI commissioners yet to be appointed, unlike the contested appointments that were approved by two thirds of the senators present, must be approved by three fifths, which is equivalent to 77 votes in the event that at the The session in which the appointments are voted is attended by the 128 senators that make up the Upper House.

If the President of the Republic objects again to the second appointments, the Constitution provides that the full Senate will make the designation, for the third time and by three-fifths of the votes, without the possibility of a presidential veto.

complex negotiation

“I am confident that we will resolve it. It is not an easy moment, but hopefully we have the capacity to reach an agreement. Now, I am not going to rest, I am not going to close the possibility of reaching agreements. (The negotiation) I see as difficult, complex”.

Monreal Ávila explained that the PCB will decide whether to issue a new call for other commissioner candidates to register or choose two more from the list of 47 that were already evaluated during the selection stage that concluded with the contested appointments.

distribution of quotas

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented that the veto on the appointment of INAI commissioners was due to deals that were made between Morena and the National Action Party.

“The Inai thing was vetoed, it is a constitutional right that I have, because apparently it was not acted well. There was an agreement, I don’t know who carried it out, but everything indicates that the two candidates were divided. One for Morena and the other for the PAN,” AMLO said yesterday in his morning conference.

