c’t webinar on legal aspects when using AI generators on May 24th

Texts, code or images: AI generators are increasingly being used in everyday work. However, with professional use, the desire for legal certainty when using the new technology also increases. The compact, practical c’t webinar “ChatGPT, Midjourney & Co.: legal aspects when using AI generators in the professional environment” on May 24, 2023.

Copyright and Privacy

For around two hours, Heise’s legal advisors Joerg Heidrich and Michael Koch explain the existing legal situation and its effects on everyday work. This applies in particular to the area of ​​copyright. It is about answering the following questions:

Are AI images and text protected by copyright and who may use them?

Does this content need to be labeled?

Who is actually the author?

Is there a way to protect your content from being indexed for AI?

The webinar also addresses data protection issues:

The webinar is aimed at users of the new technologies in companies, legal consultants and the self-employed from all areas.

Benefit from the early bird discount

Of course, there will also be room for questions and discussions. These take place via a chat integrated into the conference platform. The recording and all materials of the webinar are also available afterwards.

If you book the webinar by May 3rd, you can benefit from the early bird discount. The ticket costs 99 euros for so long, then 129 euros after that (all prices include VAT).













(ane)

