Cuba does not collaborate with the reestablishment of sending remittances

FLORIDA.- Western Union faces a new obstacle in its efforts to restore the sending of remittances to Cuba, since the company still lacks a definitive date to resume its services. According to a company official, the lack of collaboration on the part of the Cuban authorities prolonged this uncertainty.

“The date has been extended since Cuba has not collaborated,” said the Western Union employee. Although the company hoped to resolve the situation by April, the lack of updates from Havana has kept money transfers suspended.

Since January 26, according to review Martí News, Western Union services to Cuba are interrupted due to problems with banking entities on the island. Although the company planned to resume operations on April 1, this goal has not materialized.

Meanwhile, FINCIMEX announced the reactivation of American International Service (AIS) cards to receive deposits from abroad. This measure could indicate a preference on the part of the Cuban government to receive remittances through its own channels, thus avoiding the commissions associated with companies such as Western Union.

Source: With information from Radio Martí