Cuba registers 320 repressive actions in January alone

MADRID.- The Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) offered its first assessment of repressive actions committed by the Cuban regime. Miguel Diaz-Canel in Cuba showing more than 320 abuses committed only in the month of January 2024.

According to The report presented, at least 320 incidents were recorded, of which 64 corresponded to arbitrary detentions, while 256 were classified as other abuses.

The OCDH counted 109 abuses directed at imprisoned people, mostly political prisoners, with a total of 94 cases recorded directly towards this vulnerable population.

Regarding the abuses committed against political prisoners, they include acts of intimidation, irregular trials, police summonses, harassment, fines and unfair sentences, among other human rights violations. The provinces most affected by these actions were Havana, Matanzas and Camagüey.

Likewise, the NGO warned about the continued lack of will on the part of the Cuban regime to release the hundreds of political prisoners who are still detained in the country.

cuba-processed-protests-11J Repression by undercover agents against protesters protesting in Havana on July 11, 2022. Artists commemorate 11J. AFP

In the report, the organization denounced the policy of abuse within prisons, which also affects the relatives of the detainees. The serious economic crisis, described as famine in the most impoverished areas of the country, has also hit those held in prisons.

“The OCDH confirms not only the lack of will of the Cuban regime to release the hundreds of political prisoners in the country, but also the policy of abuse in prisons, which includes family members. Added to all this is a very serious situation economic, with the category of famine in the most impoverished areas of the country, which also hits those held in prisons,” the organization stated.

Embed – “Among the significant number of political prisoners and prisoners of conscience who have denounced, themselves from prison, or their families, that they do not receive adequate medical treatment for their health problems, there is this group, mainly of young people who even before… — Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (@observacuba) February 4, 2024

Source: WRITING