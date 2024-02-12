Cuban catcher finds a new home with the Pirates in the MLB

PITTSBURGH.- Los Pittsburgh Pirates have hired Cuban Yasmani Grandal to add depth at catcher, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The club and the 35-year-old two-time All-Star agreed for one season and $2.5 million, according to the source, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal still depends. that Grandal completes the medical examination.

Pittsburgh was looking to strengthen behind the plate after Endy Rodríguez — starting 57 games in 2023 as a rookie — was ruled out for 2024 after undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery in December. He was injured while playing winter ball in his native Dominican Republic.

Grandal would complement a cast of catchers that includes Henry Davis, taken first in the 2021 draft, Jason Delay and Venezuelan Alí Sánchez.

For his career, Grandal is hitting .237 with four teams over 12 seasons. The last four were with the Chicago White Sox. Grandal hit .234 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 11 games with the White Sox in 2023. He has also played for the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pirates bet on their jewel:

The Pirates remain convinced that Davis can be their regular catcher, although he was practically defending right field in his rookie year. The addition of Grandal allows the Pirates room for Davis to continue honing his skills as a receiver.

Pittsburgh continues to search for the right formula to return to the postseason, after the organization was immersed in disastrous years in recent times. The buccaneers finished the season with a losing record in 2023 for the fifth year in a row.

Source: With information from AP