Cuban rebukes a mother who begs for alms with her children in a US parking lot: “That is child abuse”

A Cuban denounced a woman who allegedly uses her children to cause pity and ask for money, sitting on the sidewalk of a supermarket parking lot in the United States.

“We must denounce this woman because that is a child abuse. Do you know that is child abuse? “How are you in the sun with those innocent people?” the Cuban rebuked the woman.

TikTok profile William White published the complaint. Many people were alarmed because they noticed signs of abandonment in the care of the children on the part of the mother.

The video also shows the moment in which another individual, who was riding a bicycle, approaches the older girl to greet her, but the mother did not pay attention. The man continues on his way without any incident. However, the scene was highly criticized and generated tension for some people who saw the recording.

The woman sits in the sun with two children, both under two years old. Although the Cuban warns her that she could be sanctioned by the authorities for child abuseshe is indifferent and challenges him to report her.

The exact place or date where the events occurred has not been confirmed, but it could be a supermarket in Miami.

Opinions on social networks are divided in this case. Most people point out the woman’s behavior as a mistake, but others support her.

“Department of Children and Families It doesn’t work as it should. “If she is a good mother, they take custody of her children away from her because of a fight,” said one user in the comments.

Another person recognized the woman, and claims to have seen her with the children in the same place, which could be a common practice.

Electric influencer Eliecer Avila He was one of the Cubans who reported the case. “This business must be stopped now! It is a mixture of shamelessness, abuse and cruelty,” he said on his social networks.