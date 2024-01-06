Cuban tries to murder his girlfriend with a knife in Miami

A chilling incident shook the Miami community on December 16, when Demar Turruellasa 24-year-old Cuban, allegedly tried to murder his girlfriend and also attacked her son.

The event, which took place at the Fair Oaks Apartments, located in the 29000 block of South Dixie Highway, was described as shocking by authorities. According to the police report, officers who responded to the scene found the woman with serious injuries to her neck, face and a partial amputation of her left ear.

For his part, the victim’s son, an 11-year-old boy, showed signs of strangulation and bruises on his neck, in addition to a superficial injury to his head, according to America TeVe.

According to the account provided to the police, during a heated argument in the kitchen, Turruellas allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman in various parts of her body. Given this, the victim’s son tried to intervene to protect his mother, but was knocked down and strangled by the aggressor.

The boy, in a brave act, pretended to be unconscious to stop the attack and managed to escape from the apartment to seek help, leaving Turruellas focused on his mother. The latter, taking advantage of a moment of distraction from the aggressor, managed to get up and flee in search of outside help.

Doctors at Jackson South Medical Center reported that the woman’s injuries were serious and she needed urgent surgery due to damage to the arteries in her neck.

Turruellas, who was on parole at the time, was arrested when he showed up to meet his parole officer. He currently faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, and is being held without bail at the Correctional Center. Turner Guilford Knight.

So far, no further details have been revealed about the origin of the argument that triggered this chilling series of events. The community and local authorities remain shocked by this atrocious event, providing support to the victims in their physical and emotional recovery process.

In late November, a 23-year-old man, identified as Alexis Rodriguez Santiagowas arrested after a violent altercation he had with his girlfriend during a cruise trip for Thanksgiving Day in Miami.

Rodríguez, who according to the arrest warrant is Puerto Rican, began a verbal argument with his partner in the cabin they shared on the cruise ship operated by the Royal Caribbean company.

Apparently, the two engaged in a struggle, from which the girl managed to escape and ran through the cabin of the boat, from where she called for help.

In mid-August, a 40-year-old Cuban, identified as Yonerkis Turcaz and a native of Guantánamo, appeared in the Miami-Dade criminal court accused of attacking his girlfriend with a machete twice in less than a month.

The arrest report – cited by the local press – reveals that on June 26 the man woke up his partner by hitting her on the head with the handle of a machete, while threatening to kill her.

The next day he wanted to talk to her, but the woman refused. She was sitting on a sidewalk at Northwest 1304th Street and 62nd Street when her subject allegedly hit her on the forehead and threatened to kill her again.

At that moment, the aggressor inflicted a wound on the woman’s right forearm with the machete and fled the scene until he was arrested.

Around the same time, the Cuban tiktoker Abdiel Legráwith half a million followers on the microvideo platform, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman in Miami.

According to press reports, the 31-year-old man was accused of kidnapping a woman in Opa-Locka and then raping her at his home in the county, near Southwest 96 Avenue and 12 Street. The arrest report indicates Legra sexually abused the woman before releasing her from her.