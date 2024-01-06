Claudia Zuleta, setting a trend by promoting awareness

MIAMI.- Owner of an elegant, sophisticated and avant-garde style, the celebrity stylist and director of the Dominican Republic Fashion Week, Claudia Zuleta, is already working from her studio in Miami to position the clothes that promise to star in 2024 by figures such as Dayanara Torres, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, Clarissa Molina, Lili Estefan, Joaquina, Carmen Villalobos and William Levy, some of the celebrities she frequently dresses.

“The new year begins as a breath of fresh air and that is something to be appreciated. I am moved that some designers and brands continue to lean towards sustainable fashion and the use of recyclable materials. And also to see that we, designers and stylists, are contributing our grain of sand to support movements that seek to raise awareness about the damage that our industry causes to the environment,” Claudia Zuleta told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS, a stylist recognized for her ability to rescue and modernize garments that bring back the charm of past decades.

“Despite the rise of online stores, which promote low-cost clothing, 2024 seeks to put on the table the importance of giving a second chance at life to the pieces we already have in our closet. For this reason, we will continue to see timeless styles that rely on functional, comfortable and versatile pieces,” reflected the designer and co-owner of Anzata, a popular brand that has garments created with recyclable materials.

“Although social networks lead many people to consume fast fashion (fast and low-cost fashion), my mission is to continue asking this question: ‘What do we really wear?’ And based on that response, we invite people to consume in a more conscious way,” commented the consultant for networks such as Telemundo and Univision, who affirms that models such as Valentina Ferrer and Águeda López are some of the Hispanic women who set the trend in 2023.

Trends

Minimalist clothing, the Victorian style accompanied by lace, mesh fabrics (mesh style), ruffles (boleros), and panty-style shorts, that is, small garments accompanied by large-sized pieces, are some of the proposals “that we will see with frequency during 2024,” said the expert.

“Metal, plastic or fabric pieces, which achieve corset-like sculpture shapes, are some of the proposals that will cause a sensation and will continue to be in force,” said Claudia Zuleta, who explained that neutral colors will take center stage.

“For 2024, the color that Pantone, the global leader in color standards for the fashion industry, gave us is peach fuzz, a peach or peach color with hints of beige. We will also frequently see red, the palette of nudes, pastel colors, black, gray, and brown or carmelite,” explained the expert.

On the other hand, Zuleta revealed that the deconstruction style will continue to be present, as will the proposals of celebrities such as Rihanna, whose image in the Super Bowl brought back the sculptural style corsets; Beyoncé’s outfits, which she impressed during her Renaissance tour, are still in trend; and Zendaya, who always promotes timeless pieces.

For stylists like Claudia Zuleta, each situation has its own style, which enriches all possible scenarios that can set a trend. This is what happened with the phenomenon of the Barbie movie, which caused the color pink to be the favorite color for 2023, and doll-style bows are now back to close the year as the great favorites of women.

“We all have a style, however, the boom in social media makes the choice so overwhelming that people end up wearing what is ‘in’. However, the right thing to do when choosing a garment is to keep asking ourselves how we feel, what our body type is, what our height is, and what message we want to express,” the designer advised.

Us

During the month of July, Claudia Zuleta faced intense back pain as a result of an accident that occurred years earlier, which resulted in hip and ankle surgery. For this reason, the stylist, whom we frequently see working on red carpets, catwalks and television studios, was unable to walk for more than 20 days. A time that allowed her to create, reflect and reaffirm her commitment to listening to her own body, and enjoying the present, always in gratitude. Spirit of life that she expresses in her work, reversing and modifying the design and manufacturing processes in an environmentally friendly way.

“In 2024 I will continue promoting moderate purchases, the need to reuse, transform clothes, and support sustainable fashion brands,” said the leader of the online store Shopping with Claudia, who stands out for her audacity, elegance and joy of live. Which is why her work frequently shines on the lists of the best dresses made by programs such as Despierta América (Univision), and by People en Español magazine.

“Living day to day, surrounded by the present and in gratitude, those should be the essential garments for everyone,” he concluded.

Consult the portal www.shoppingwithclaudia.com and follow her Instagram account @claudiafashions for more information.