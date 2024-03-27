The Cuban writer Enrique Del Riscoresident in the United States, denounced the Florida authorities for removing books from public libraries because they considered them “ideologically harmful” and pointed out that this is an old practice of communism.

Del Risco, a professor at New York University, recounted a friend’s experience when visiting a library in the Sunshine State and noticing the half-empty shelves, unlike years ago, when they were overflowing with books.

Photo: Facebook / Enrique Del Risco

“He suspects that the lack of books is due to the recent Floridian fury to purge libraries of books that they consider ideologically harmful,” he said.

Photo: Facebook / Enrique Del Risco

When the user asked the librarian, she ignored it.

“Curious way to combat communism: doing the same thing the communists would do if they came to power. First, the uncomfortable books disappear and then acting as if that had not happened,” Del Risco stressed.

“The response to this post is contradictory, I summarize it like this: what you say is false, but it is well done,” he concluded in his profile. Facebook.

A total of 673 literary works were removed from Orange County schools last year, after Governor Ron DeSantis prohibited the use of funding to support diversity programs, gender ideology or racial, sexual or political content considered inappropriate.

As reported in December in an article by BBCbooks by such renowned writers as Gabriel García Márquez, Isabel Allende and Gustave Flaubert have been removed.