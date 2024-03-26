Cubans sleep in cars or live on the street

In the city of Hialeah, which is facing a migration crisis and where an “affordable” income can cost more than $1,300, Cuban migrants choose to sleep in their cars and live on the streets, according to a television report. Univision.

“I prefer to sleep in a van than pay rent, because a efficiency worth 1,300 dollars. There are those who pay 1,800 dollars,” said a Cuban speaking on condition of anonymity to the aforementioned television medium.

In the report, some migrants are observed sleeping in their trucks parked in the parking lot of a store, on the street and also in improvised houses, under a bridge and next to a highway.

The common denominator of all is that money does not work for them, the television station pointed out while showing the data that 95% of the population living in the city of Hialeah is Hispanic, and 84% are Cuban.

“We prefer to be imprisoned here and not be free in Cuba,” said Antonio, who still does not have a work permit and goes to a retail company store every morning. Home Depot hoping someone will hire him.

“It has become very difficult to live here, there are more people than jobs,” the man explained.

Esteban Bovomayor of the city, said that they face an uncontrolled and unanticipated immigration crisis “What we are experiencing right now is a perfect storm due to the collapse of the border.”

The problem of Cubans living on the streets became more serious when on Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting sleeping on public property.

Opponents of the measure claim that the Republican wants to remove the housing problem from public view.

However, DeSantis promised greater access to services for homeless people, such as treatment for psychoactive substance abuse and mental health problems.

It is estimated that of the 420,000 migrants who arrived from Cuba to the United States in the last two years, 75% ended up in South Florida.

A large part of them, about 80,000, settled in Hialeah, according to unofficial figures, the television station reported. America Teve.

Last February, the United States government registered a remarkably high number of immigrants on its southwest border, which could be considered a record if compared to the same period in previous years.

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) revealed that during that month 189,922 immigrant encounters were recorded.