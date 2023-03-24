They assure that the kilo of bread would reach 500 pesos in the next few days

Inflation does not let up and price increases are the order of the day. The value of bread is no exception and, according to the head of the Chamber of Bakers of Rosario, José Vitantonio, in the coming days there will be an increase of between 12 and 15 percent in the kilo of that product.

“Today it is 430 pesos and it will be close to 500, but we are going to try to make it something less than that number,” said the industry benchmark. And he added that this week the input that increased the most was flour, which ranged between 12 and 15 percent.

In this sense, he stressed that sugar has also skyrocketed and, as a correlate, invoices that have jelly and other derived sweets.

In addition, he emphasized the issue of parities. “We have salary increases every month. This year we already meet three or four times. We have to adjust because first we fixed 60 percent, then 80 percent and now we should not meet again to finish closing the parity April, in May we close the other one”.

“It’s not enough for people. On top of that, this summer was very rigorous and we always have a low season in that season,” concluded the benchmark for local bakers.