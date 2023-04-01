The brutal attack on a man in a street situation for which two policemen from Guadalajara ran

A very unfortunate image circulated on social networks where a police abuse case terrible. Guadalajara police officers were caught horribly mistreating a man on the street.

He video it’s really something scary. A man and a woman, both Guadalajara police beat and humiliate a man on the street that was on the ground. The blows are with a completely excessive force and man can do nothing to defend himself.

Guadalajara police abuse of a man on the street / Photo: Video capture of IsaackdeLoza (Twitter)

The terrible aggression of two Guadalajara police officers to a man in a street situation

As you can see in the video that was shared on social networks, the policemen seem to ask something to the man in street situation. The problem is that they do it while the woman steps on his leg, at knee height.

A few seconds later comes a brutal kick from his partner directly into the victim’s face. That is only the beginning, because with the kick, the man instinctively tries to get up, which makes the woman in uniform raised both feet on the leg that was already stepping on him to immobilize him.

Guadalajara police abuse of a man on the street / Photo: Capture of IsaacdeLoza’s video (Twitter)

after that the policemen continue to rebuke him with more blows and even use a taser to give him electric shocks. He man in street situation he screams and unsuccessfully tries to escape for at least a minute until they finally let him go: “And now, they had fun and the sons of…” let him go.mention the person who records the abuse of the police of Guadalajara.

We leave you below the video of this terrible police abuse, Not without mentioning that the images are very, very strong.

This is a real SICK. It happened in Guadalajara, they are agents of @PoliciaGDL and they were merciless with a homeless man. The authority’s reaction is the old reliable one: they are going to open an investigation.

Cheer up Guadalajara, @PabloLemusN? pic.twitter.com/ZUuZNkZhaD — Isaack de Loza (@IsaackdeLoza) March 31, 2023

They have already been separated from their position

Fortunately This police abuse did not go unpunished. Hours after the video was released, Pablo Lemus (mayor of Guadalajara) announced that They managed to identify the police officers who attacked the man on the street.

“Before the aggression on public roads against a person living on the street by two elements of the Guadalajara PoliceI want to inform you that the policemen have already been presented and will be separated from their positions and sanctioned“assured on his Twitter account.

The two policemen must be locatable because they have to render their declaration in the Directorate of Internal Affairs and before the Public Ministry. The mayor of Guadalajara indicated that the maximum internal sanction that can be imposed on them remove them from officebut that’s apart from the criminal actions that the MP can take.

The man victim of the attack was also located. He was offered to go to a shelter and receive medical attention, but he refused. Mayor Pablo Lemus says that they will continue trying to convince him.

I hope justice is done in full in this brutal case of abuse by police officers. The way they treated the man in street situation You can’t just lose your job and nothing else.

It may interest you