Florida: Michelango’s David costs school principal job

Parents’ complaint about Renaissance artist Michelangelo Buonarroti’s David being shown in art class has cost the principal of Tallahassee Classical School, Florida, her job. According to the local newspaper “Tallahasse Democrat”, the allegation that the world-renowned masterpiece was pornography led to an emergency meeting of the school board and subsequently to Hope Carrasquilla’s resignation.

Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi



“It saddens me that my time here had to end like this,” the newspaper quoted Carrasquilla, who only took office as director about a year ago. Although the art of the Renaissance is part of the subject matter in the sixth grade, according to the information, several parents were outraged by the subject matter of the lesson, in which Michelangelo’s David as well as his “Creation of Adam” was shown.

School board chairman Barney Bishop confirmed that Carrasquilla was given an ultimatum, but according to the Huffington Post, on advice from the school’s attorney, Carrasquilla declined to “give the reason.” A connection with the art classes seems obvious to Carrasquilla, even if the matter is “a little more complicated”.

Specifically, due to “a series of misunderstandings”, a letter was not sent to the parents of the sixth graders, which according to the “usual protocol” was intended when “such classical works of art are shown”. As a result, Bishop suggested that she resign, otherwise she would be fired.