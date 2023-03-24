FC Bayern in the news blog | Nagelsmann arrived in Bavaria office

FC Bayern Munich is the most successful club in Germany. In our news ticker you will find all the important news about the record champions.

Nagelsmann arrived in Bavaria office

3:10 p.m.: U-turn: Nagelsmann has just pulled up at the Bayern club headquarters on Säbener Strasse. Live images on Sky showed how the 35-year-old drove his black Audi into the underground car park of the building complex. Now it can go very quickly with a statement from the club.

Nagelsmann is at home – not with Bayern bosses

2:10 p.m.: Nagelsmann was actually expected at the Bayern office around noon. However, the “Bild” newspaper observed Nagelsmann as he turned into the underground car park of his house shortly after 1 p.m. His girlfriend Lena Wurzenberger, with whom he went on a skiing holiday in the Austrian Zillertal this week, was in the passenger seat.

Shortly after Nagelsmann, his advisors Kai Psotta and Sascha Breese also drove up. Before Nagelsmann meets with the Bayern bosses to make his expulsion perfect, he seems to be consulting with his closest confidants about how to proceed.

Bayern President Hainer leaves the office

12 o’clock: After the Bayern management team around President Herbert Hainer, CEO Oliver Kahn and Sport Director Hasan Salihamidzic had gathered on Säbener Strasse in the morning, Hainer has meanwhile left the Munich office again.

t-online observed his company car leaving the premises. Nagelsmann was expected on site around noon, but has not yet been sighted. Whether and how an official decision regarding Nagelsmann will be announced on Friday is still open.

11:35 a.m.: Many fans were surprised on Thursday when the news broke that Julian Nagelsmann would no longer be Bayern Munich’s manager. Thomas Tuchel is to be his successor. But is it the right decision? Vote:

Jamal Musiala is working on his comeback

10.55 a.m.: While the public continues to focus on developments in the coaching position, everyday life goes on for the players. The same for Jamal Musiala: the young star had to leave the national team on Monday due to a torn muscle fiber. The 20-year-old has now returned to Säbener Strasse. t-online observed him on the training ground, where he completed an individual running session. Here you can read more about it.

Jamal Musiala doing laps on the training ground. (Quelle: t-online/Julian Buhl)

What is there to read about Nagelsmann-Aus on t-online?

Thomas Tuchel instead of Julian Nagelsmann. According to media reports, this is the decision of the Bayern bosses. A far-reaching decision that raises several questions and topics that t-online reports on in a variety of ways:

Bayern bosses remain silent about Nagelsmann’s dismissal

10.40 a.m.: An official confirmation of the reports from Thursday that Julian Nagelsmann should be released as Bayern coach is still pending. So far the Bayern bosses have been silent. Even when asked on t-online, the club did not want to confirm or deny the dismissal. In addition, it is still unclear whether there will be an official announcement or a press date this Friday.

Salihamidzic, Hainer and players have arrived