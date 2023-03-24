The trade unions nod the mediators’ wage offer

The mediators, the so-called Non-Partisan Chairmen (Opo), have made a first sharp wage offer in the all-important industrial negotiations, agreements which, when they are finally signed, usually become a wage benchmark for the entire labor market.

The proposed agreement is for two years and provides wage increases of a total of 6.5 percent, of which 3.7 percent in the first year and 2.8 percent in the second year. In addition, the minimum wages in the agreement are raised by SEK 1,300, which is taken from the total scope of 6.5 percent.





Javascript must be enabled to play video On Tuesday, the construction trade union organized a demonstration outside the Swedish Confederation of Enterprise’s headquarters in Stockholm to protest against what they call “working life crime that plagues the construction industry”. Photo: Michael Jansson/SVT

The employer side says yes

– But it is at the pain limit for what competitiveness can handle, says Industriarbetsgivarna’s head of negotiations Per Widolf.

But the five industrial unions, IF Metall, the GS union, Livs, Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer jointly say no.

“We cannot accept this offer and major changes are required for us to sign an agreement. The wage increases must be significantly higher and the minimum wages in the agreements must be increased more,” says Union chairman Martin Linder in a first written statement.

In its original demand, the union demanded 4.4 percent in a one-year contract.

That the unions say no to the mediators’ first offer is something that belongs to the usual order. Now Opo has a week to come back with a final offer before the old agreement expires on March 31, probably a sweetened one from the union’s perspective. That’s how it usually looks historically.

“As we now enter the last week of tough negotiations, the full focus is on a higher wage increase level, increased minimum wages,” says Martin Linder.