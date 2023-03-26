War in Ukraine: EU threatens Belarus with new sanctions if it hosts Russian nuclear weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow would deploy “tactical” nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally, Belarus.

The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell warned on Sunday that the EU was “ready” to adopt new sanctions against Belarus if this country deployed Russian nuclear weapons on its territory.

“Belarus’ hosting of Russian nuclear weapons would be an irresponsible escalation and a threat to European security. Belarus can still stop this, it’s its choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions.” , said Josep Borrell on Twitter.

A “dangerous and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric”

“Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible,” NATO said on Sunday.

“NATO is vigilant and we are monitoring the situation closely,” said Alliance spokeswoman Oana Lungescu. “We have not seen any changes in Russia’s nuclear posture that would cause us to adjust ours,” she said.

France condemns the Russian intention

For its part, France has condemned the intention of Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy “tactical” nuclear weapons on the territory of its Belarusian ally, calling on Moscow to show “responsibility” and to reconsider its decision according to a press release. of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“After Russia’s violation of the INF Treaty (intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty, editor’s note) which led to its disappearance, and the announcement of Russia’s suspension of its participation in the New Start treaty last February , this agreement represents an additional element of erosion of the international architecture of arms control and strategic stability in Europe”, underlines the spokesperson of the Quai d’Orsay.

Paris calls on Russia to “show the responsibility expected of a state with nuclear weapons and to reverse this destabilizing agreement”, she concludes.

Sanctions against the Belarusian regime

Russian officials have repeatedly issued thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine if the conflict escalates significantly. Led since 1994 by Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus borders Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.

The EU announced at the end of February the extension of its sanctions against Belarus for one year because of the repression carried out by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko and its support for the war led by Russia in Ukraine.

President Alexander Lukashenko and 194 other figures close to the regime have been banned from entering the EU and their assets have been frozen. In addition, 34 entities have been sanctioned and all European funding is prohibited.

Belarus is also subject to targeted economic sanctions, including restrictions in the financial sector, trade, dual-use goods, telecommunications, energy, transport.