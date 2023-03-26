Megabasins in Sainte-Soline: 45 complaints filed by gendarmes after violent clashes

BFMTV INFO – 47 gendarmes were injured on Saturday in Deux-Sèvres during an anti-basins rally. 45 complaints were filed by the police.

45 complaints were filed by gendarmes after violent clashes on Saturday in Sainte-Soline, in Deux-Sèvres, during a demonstration against mega-basins, BFMTV learned from a police source this Sunday.

47 gendarmes were injured on the sidelines of the rally, according to a final report, including 2 seriously. On the demonstrators’ side, 7 people were taken care of by the emergency services. For one of them, 30 years old and victim of a head trauma, the vital prognosis remains engaged this Sunday.

>> More information to come on BFMTV.com