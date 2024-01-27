Former political prisoner with disabilities who served prison in Cuba for listening to Patria y Vida arrives in Miami

A Cuban who served prison on the island for listening to the song Homeland and Life two days after the 9/11 protests, he arrived in Miami on Friday.

Dariel Ruiz Garcia He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, a measure that was already unjust. per seIn his case it was also inhumane, since this former political prisoner has an amputated leg and vision problems.

“I feel like a free man above all things,” he declared to journalist Javier Díaz, from Televisa Univision.

After the demonstrations on July 11, Dariel was arrested in his Madruga municipality, in Mayabeque.

During his stay in the Paraíso camp, located in the Güines municipality, he criticized not only the food, but the conditions in which the prisoners live, and asked the United Nations institutions to visit the Cuban prisons.

“I take this opportunity to denounce Díaz-Canel and Bruno (Rodríguez) Parrilla for all the lies they told at the UN. I did nothing, I just raised my voice,” he said.

Dariel was convicted of the crimes of public disorder and resistance.

Despite the sanction imposed, he never lost his joy and his will to live.

So it was that in August of last year, when he was visiting his house, a video showing him went viral. dancing casino, not caring about his amputated leg.

“What you will never achieve is to extinguish his desire to live, bend his character, change his way of being, take away his charisma. His freedom? He is freer than you, minions!”, his brother Janiel then commented. by sharing the video on Facebook.

On that occasion, Janiel reported that her brother had been denied parole again and had to return to the camp that day.

“Today, returning to the penitentiary center in these conditions, this situation could worsen. I, Janiel Ruiz, brother of the political prisoner, denounce and hold responsible the courts that continue to deny him his freedom, I blame the prison authorities for what they did to him. can happen to my brother, since they have him unjustly imprisoned, they have to take care of him! Or leave him free so that he can take care of his health on his own,” he demanded.