Two detainees after being caught with 50 doses of cocaine in Posadas | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 25, 2023 | 5:48 p.m.

In an undercover work carried out by the Misiones Police Dangerous Drugs Department, last night around 9:00 p.m. they intercepted a 45-year-old man and his companion, a 28-year-old woman in Villa Cabello de Posadas, presumed drug dealers under the delivery modality, which were mobilized in a Renault Clío that turned out to be a twin with the apocryphal documentation.

The agents had been tracking the subject for a few months, it was reported, and after a series of investigations and data collected, they came up with concrete information that he was circulating in the vicinity of López y Planes and Blas Parera avenues, for which the uniformed officers They set up covert surveillance in that area.

In this context, around 9:00 p.m. last night they spotted the vehicle whose characteristics had already been investigated, for which they began a controlled follow-up. Moments later, the suspect stopped his march and when he was approached by the troops, he tried to hide the drug and his cell phone under the seat, for which they were arrested at that moment.

By court order, they seized the vehicle and found 50 doses of substances that the narcotest found to be cocaine, distributed in polyethylene bags, the seizure of which yielded an approximate value of $2,100,000, added to the kidnapping of the cell phones of the involved and $166,000 in cash divided into bills of various values.

The Automotive Verification Directorate carried out the tasks on the hijacked vehicle and found that it had adulterations in the chassis, engine and that the identification card and license plate were apocryphal.

The detainees and the kidnapped were taken to the police headquarters and after consultations with the Federal Court, they were notified of the reason for their detentions, rights and guarantees in incommunicado status.

This is the second anti-drug procedure that the provincial force has carried out in less than 48 hours, since last Thursday they raided a home in the A 3-2 neighborhood, where they arrested two men, two women and kidnapped 34 doses of cocaine.