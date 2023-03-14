More than 103 thousand Infonavit credits can be converted to pesos in Chihuahua

Chihuahua.- People who have a credit denominated in Times Minimum Wage (VSM) can convert it to pesos as of the 9th of each month and forget about annual increases linked to inflation or salary increases.

At the end of February, 103,773 loans granted in VSM by the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) in Chihuahua are capable of being converted into pesos through the Universal Shared Responsibility Window.

From 2019 to February 2023, 48,380 loans have been converted in the entity, which represents equivalent discounts of more than 3,573 million pesos.

Borrowers who wish to convert their credit to pesos must enter My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx), and in the My Credit tab, select the Shared Responsibility option.

Infonavit is a State social security institution, whose objective is to grant cheap and sufficient credit so that workers can access adequate housing and build wealth.

Since its creation in 1972 to date, the agency has placed more than 784 thousand credits in Chihuahua.