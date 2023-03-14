Abuse scandal surrounding Linda de Mol’s ex: charges against Jeroen Rietbergen

In the abuse scandal surrounding “The Voice of Holland”, the public prosecutor’s office has officially filed charges. Linda de Mol’s ex is also threatened with consequences.

At the time, several women reported on their experiences on the radio program “Boos”, specifically the allegations were directed primarily against the juror Ali B., the popular Dutch singer Marco Borsato and the band leader of the show, Jeroen Rietbergen – ex-partner of Linda de Mol. The musician admitted sexual contacts with candidates, the presenter then separated from her partner after 14 years together.

Jeroen Rietbergen: “A heavy blow and unbelievable”

Now Jeroen Rietbergen is also threatened with legal consequences: According to “De Telegraaf”, the Dutch public prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday that charges had officially been brought against the 51-year-old. He is accused of a sexual offense that is said to have taken place in February 2018 during the recording of “The Voice of Holland”.

The show’s former band leader said he was “shocked” by the news. “I immediately admitted that I was guilty of sexually abusive behavior, expressed my sincere regret, took action and worked hard on myself over the past year,” Rietbergen told the newspaper. He insists that he is not guilty of any crime. “The fact that the public prosecutor’s office decided to charge me despite the fact that the investigation made it clear that there was no question of coercion or even rape is a serious blow and I find it incomprehensible.”