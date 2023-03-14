Indigenous family disappears in Fresnillo, Zacatecas

Zacatecas, Mexico.- A family of four members, belonging to the Wixárika ethnic group, disappeared this Monday in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, after traveling from Villa de Cos, 60 kilometers from where they lost track.

They are Lorena García González, 20 years old; Adolfo Carvajal Carvajal, 22 years old; as well as their children, Dylan Carvajal García and Ángel Carvajal García, one year old and nine months old, respectively.

All of them disappeared on the afternoon of March 13, according to the complaint made by relatives who asked for help to locate them.

The woman wore the typical Wixárika dress, a blouse and long skirt with embroidery, as well as a red bandana, while the man wore jean pants and a black or brown sleeveless shirt, it was indicated that he has several tattoos on his arms and chest.

Regarding the babies, the type of clothing they wore is unknown.

Any information in this regard should be communicated to the emergency numbers.

Aguascalientes merchants disappear

Juan Carlos Serrano Álvarez and José Yair Amador Pérez, originally from Aguascalientes and dedicated to commerce, disappeared on March 10 after going to Zacatecas to deliver products.

Local media reported that the partners, aged 39 and 23, respectively, made deliveries in the municipalities of Pinos, Villa García, Villa Hidalgo and Loreto, in the south of the state.

Local reports indicated that they used to deliver their products, perfumes and cigarettes, in grocery stores.

Both were traveling in a van of which no data has been provided, which has not been located either.